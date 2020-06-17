India-China border tensions | ITBP preparing to deploy personnel at 47 additional outposts along LAC: Report

In a bid to boost its presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is preparing to deploy its personnel at 47 additional border outposts (BoPs).

Planning for this had started after receiving clearance from the Union Home Ministry earlier, says report by The Economic Times. These BoPs were approved by the Union Cabinet in October 2019.

In the first week of June, the ITBP reportedly operationalised its Western and Eastern Commands at Chandigarh and Guwahati, respectively, by appointing their heads.

The Western Command will look after the boundary with China in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Eastern Command will look after the Northern Frontier and the North-eastern Frontier, which includes parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the report suggests.

Of these 47 BoPs, 34 will come up in Arunachal Pradesh, where the terrain is inhospitable.

Additionally, 12 staging camps will be set up to act as temporary BoPs for soldiers on patrol and will provide them with rations, logistics and a place to stay.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

This comes amid the border tension between India and China along the LAC — the de-facto border between the two countries in the region. On June 16, the Indian Army said that 20 of its personnel had been killed as a result of a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also reportedly suffered from casualties. However, the exact number remains unclear.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 that extended into the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

Local commanders from both sides had held at least five meetings in May during which the Indian side took strong note of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) erecting large numbers of tents in areas in the Galwan Valley which India felt belonged to its side of the LAC.