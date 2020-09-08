India-China border tension: Firing at LAC in Eastern Ladakh sector



Incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months. More details awaited: Sources pic.twitter.com/URFIpr22ZP

An incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh sector, ANI reported quoting sources. Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a stand-off in the region for over three months.

Referring to the firing, China accused Indian troops of violating a bilateral agreement and firing warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the disputed border near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on September 7.

Chinese border guards took "countermeasures" to stabilise the situation, Zhang Shuili, the spokesman for the military's western command theatre, said in a statement published by the military's official news website. The statement did not make clear what those measures were or whether Chinese troops also fired warning shots.

The incident comes in two days before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow.

Ahead of his meet, Jaishankar on September 7 said the situation in eastern Ladakh was "very serious" and called for "very very deep conversation" between India and China at a political level.

Jaishankar is set to meet Wang on September 10 in Moscow on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Earlier, on September 4, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had “categorically conveyed” India’s position on the developments along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) during his meeting with Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe.

He had made it clear that "the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of a large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements".

The Indian Army on August 31 said that it had thwarted an attempt by Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the intervening night of August 29-30.

The army further said that Indian soldiers pre-empted activity People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and undertook measures to strengthen positions and thwart Chinese intentions.

Tensions escalated manifold along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.