Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension | Chinese Army conducts drills in mountainous region amid Galwan Valley face-off: Report

The exercises by People's Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Command come amid escalating India-China border tension. On June 16, the Indian Army lost 20 of its personnel after a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Command announced on June 16 that it had recently conducted joint exercises aimed at destroying key hostile hubs in high-elevation mountainous areas, the Global Times has reported.

The report by the newspaper, considered mouthpiece of the Chinese government, suggests the drills featured multiple types of combat forces including long-range artillery systems, ground-to-air missile systems, special operative forces, electronic counter-measure forces and anti-chemical warfare troops.

Track live updates on the border situation

The exercises simulated a multi-dimensional strike operation on hostile targets and put to use the high-elevation troops' joint operation capabilities.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

This comes amid escalating tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de-facto border between the two countries in the region.

On June 16, the Indian Army said 20 of its personnel had been killed as a result of a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Many others were reportedly injured and remain in critical condition. The Chinese side also reportedly suffered casualties. However, the exact number remains unclear.

Earlier in the day, Global Times had quoted China’s foreign minister as saying “Indian troops on Mon. seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes”.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in a violent face-off, the first in recent times, on the evening of May 5 that extended into the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

Local commanders from both sides had held at least five meetings in May during which the Indian side took strong note of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) erecting large numbers of tents in areas in the Galwan Valley which India felt belonged to its side of the LAC.

On May 26, President Xi Jinping ordered the Chinese military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualising the worst-case scenarios and asked them to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty. It was unclear if the comments were linked to the rising tensions between India and China.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:56 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #India China border news #Ladakh #World News

