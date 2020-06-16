India-China border tension | Army officer, two jawans killed: Here’s what we know so far

An Indian Army officer and two jawans were killed in a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops on June 15. This happened during the de-escalation process in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The area has seen escalating border tension between India and China since early May.

Notably, this came just days after China said Indian and Chinese troops had started implementing the "positive consensus" reached by the senior military officials of the two countries aimed at "easing" the border tension.

Here’s what we know so far:

> Senior military officials from India and China are trying to defuse the situation, the Indian Army has said in its statement.

> The Indian Army has also said there were “casualties on both sides”.

> An Indian army officer in the region told Agence France Presse (AFP) that there had been no shooting in the incident, on precipitous, rocky terrain.

"It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles," the officer said on condition of anonymity.

> While Beijing has not confirmed casualties on its side so far, it has accused Indian soldiers of crossing the border.

> Chinese government’s mouthpiece, Global Times, quoted China’s foreign minister as saying “Indian troops on Mon. seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes”.

> News agency ANI quoted Chinese foreign ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying China has lodged “solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines.”

> Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation and is likely to meet him later in the day. Singh had also held discussions with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

The background

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 that extended into the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

Local commanders from both sides had held at least five meetings in May during which the Indian side took strong note of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) erecting large numbers of tents in areas in the Galwan Valley which India felt belonged to its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de-facto border between the two countries in the region.

On May 22, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had paid a quiet visit to the headquarters of 14 Corps in Leh and reviewed with the top commanders the overall security scenario in the region including in the disputed areas along the LAC.

Days later, President Xi Jinping ordered the Chinese military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualising the worst-case scenarios and asked them to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty. It was unclear if the comments were linked to the rising tensions between India and China.

In a surprise move, United States President Donald Trump on May 27 offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants.

However, on May 29, China rejected Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to end their current border standoff.