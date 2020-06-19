India-China border tension: Air Force Chief visits Ladakh to check preparedness

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria was on a two-day visit to Ladakh in view of the ongoing border tension between India and China in the Galwan Valley.

During his visit, the IAF chief first visited the airbase at Leh, and then the one in Srinagar, where he checked the “operational readiness of all the platforms that have been moved in that area”, news agency ANI has reported quoting government sources.

The visit assumes significance as it came soon after the top brass reviewed the situation in Galwan Valley in eastern Lakdakh, where the Chinese army “unilaterally changed the status quo” and departed from the consensus to disengage on the intervening night of June 15-16. 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the “violent stand-off”, while dozens have been injured, a statement from the Indian Army has said.

IAF has reportedly moved their fighter aircraft to forward bases, however, its spokesperson has offered "no comments" on the visit of Bhadauria.