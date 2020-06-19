App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension: Air Force Chief visits Ladakh to check preparedness

The visit assumes significance as it came soon after the top brass reviewed the situation in Galwan Valley in eastern Lakdakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria was on a two-day visit to Ladakh in view of the ongoing border tension between India and China in the Galwan Valley.

During his visit, the IAF chief first visited the airbase at Leh, and then the one in Srinagar, where he checked the “operational readiness of all the platforms that have been moved in that area”, news agency ANI has reported quoting government sources.

The visit assumes significance as it came soon after the top brass reviewed the situation in Galwan Valley in eastern Lakdakh, where the Chinese army “unilaterally changed the status quo” and departed from the consensus to disengage on the intervening night of June 15-16. 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the “violent stand-off”, while dozens have been injured, a statement from the Indian Army has said.

Click here for LIVE updates on the Indo-China border tensions

IAF has reportedly moved their fighter aircraft to forward bases, however, its spokesperson has offered "no comments" on the visit of Bhadauria.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #India #India China border news #Indian Air Force

