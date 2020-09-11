Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 11, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India-China Border Standoff LIVE Updates | India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff in eastern Ladakh
India China Border Standoff LIVE Updates | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached a five-point agreement that will guide the two countries in resolving the border standoff in eastern Ladakh
Amid the growing tension between India and China after fresh border confrontation erupted between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in Moscow. In the meeting, the Indian delegation raised the issue of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) massing troops in eastern Ladakh as the two foreign ministers reached a five-point agreement that will guide the two countries in resolving the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The meeting in Moscow on Thursday evening lasted two-and-a-half hours. At the talks, Jaishankar and Wang agreed that as the situation eases on the border, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new confidence building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquility in the border areas. The joint statement said the two sides also agreed to continue to have dialogue and communication through the Special Representative(SR) mechanism on the India-China boundary question. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff
India China Border Standoff LIVE Updates | In the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reportedly underlined that since the resumption of Ambassadorial level relations in 1976 and holding of boundary talks since 1981, India-China relations have developed on a largely positive trajectory. While there have been incidents from time to time, peace and tranquility has largely prevailed in the border areas. As a result, India-China cooperation also developed in a broad range of domains, giving the relationship a more substantive character.
India China Border Standoff LIVE Updates | The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA) have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since early May.
India China Border Standoff LIVE Updates | Army further strengthens dominance in strategic heights in eastern Ladakh
The Indian Army has further bolstered its dominance over a number of strategic heights overlooking key Chinese-held positions around Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh even as brigade commanders and commanding officers of the two militaries held separate talks to cool tensions in the region, government sources said. (PTI)
India China Border Standoff | India and China have agreed on five points to guide their approach to resolve the prolonged border face-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
The five-point plan included abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquility and avoiding any action that could escalate matters.
Read the full article here
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the mounting tension between India and China over the border issue.
India strongly raised the deployment of large number of troops and military equipment by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and conveyed its concern during the talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow, according to government sources. The Indian delegation raised the issue of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) massing troops in eastern Ladakh as the two foreign ministers reached a five-point agreement that will guide the two countries in resolving the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.