India-China Border Standoff LIVE Updates | India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff in eastern Ladakh

Amid the growing tension between India and China after fresh border confrontation erupted between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in Moscow. In the meeting, the Indian delegation raised the issue of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) massing troops in eastern Ladakh as the two foreign ministers reached a five-point agreement that will guide the two countries in resolving the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The meeting in Moscow on Thursday evening lasted two-and-a-half hours. At the talks, Jaishankar and Wang agreed that as the situation eases on the border, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new confidence building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquility in the border areas. The joint statement said the two sides also agreed to continue to have dialogue and communication through the Special Representative(SR) mechanism on the India-China boundary question. Catch the LIVE updates here: