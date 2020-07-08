India-China border standoff | Four kilometre buffers in three areas; Chinese troops pull back from clash site: Report

Combination of June 28 (left) and July 6 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Ladakh's Galwan Valley. (Image via AP)

The Indian armed forces have undertaken a verification process to monitor withdrawal of Chinese soldiers from friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. This comes at a time when the two sides are working on a disengagement plan for key friction areas such as Hot Springs and Gogra.

The Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have agreed to create a four kilometre wide buffer zone between troops within a 24-hour time frame, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Creation of these buffer zones is to temporarily restrict patrolling activities by both armies in the areas where tensions have been rising since early May.

Chinese troops have reportedly withdrawn by two kilometres from Patrol Point 15 (in Hot Springs). A similar withdrawal is expected to be completed at PP-17 (in Gogra) by evening of July 8. The Indian Army is also pulling back in a proportionate manner.

Reports had earlier suggested that the two sides had already created a four kilometre buffer zone in the Galwan Valley, where a face-off on June 15-16 left 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, dead.

There were casualties on the Chinese side too. However, that number is not clear.

It was reported on July 6 that India and China had agreed to move their soldiers back 1.5 kilometres from the respective claim lines in Galwan Valley and Hot Springs.