India-China border row: Next round of commander-level talks on October 12

Senior commanders of India and China are set to hold the seventh round of talks on October 12.

During the commander-level meet, both sides will discuss steps to be taken to diffuse the tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). On October 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian and Chinese army were working to schedule their seventh round of talks.

"Both sides will meet with a specific agenda of firming up a roadmap for disengagement of troops from friction points in eastern Ladakh," PTI reported quoting government sources.

The two sides are also expected to look into further steps to maintain stability on the ground and avoid any action that may trigger fresh tension in the region where troops from both sides will be facing difficult conditions in the next four months due to harsh winters, sources told PTI.

The two sides have already held a series of diplomatic and military talks to defuse the standoff but no concrete breakthrough has been achieved yet.

The sixth round of Corps commander-level talks was held on September 21 following which India and China announced a slew of decisions, including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

The Indian delegation was headed by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army. The team also included a joint secretary-level officer from the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) and Lt. Gen PGK Menon.

It was for the first time that a senior official from the MEA was part of the high-level military talks aimed at defusing the situation at the border.

The military talks were held with a specific agenda of drawing a roadmap to implement the five-point agreement reached between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) meet.

The agreement reached at the Jaishankar-Wang meeting included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

Meanwhile, The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been preparing to increase efficiency and collaboration to jointly counter Chinese incursions and in the Eastern Ladakh sector, the site of recent border tussles with China. The IAF has been helping troops deployed on the forward locations at LAC with food and supplies.