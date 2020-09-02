India-China border row: Here are the latest developments

According to a US intelligence report, China "deliberately" provoked India with a new incursion

Amid heightened tension between India and China following the latest skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has reportedly moved personnel to bolster security efforts along the eastern stretch of its border with China.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying as saying that India's claims of having "pre-empted" Chinese military activity reveal that Indian troops were the first to have illegally crossed the LAC in violation of bilateral agreements.

Chunying added, "We urge the Indian side to strictly discipline its border troops, stop all provocations, immediately withdraw all personnel who illegally trespassed across the LAC, and stop taking any actions that may escalate tensions or complicate matters."

This comes a day after India accused China of engaging in "provocative actions" along the border. The Ministry of External Affairs said the Chinese side attempted to unilaterally change status quo in the South Bank area of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29-30, an attempt that was thwarted by the Indian Army.

The army had said Indian soldiers pre-empted the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and undertook measures to strengthen positions and thwart Chinese intentions.

Indian troops foiled yet another incursion bid by China on August 31, even as the talks to de-escalate the situation were underway between ground commanders on both sides, the ministry added.

The situation along the border remains sensitive, and another round of talks were reportedly held on September 2 between army commanders from both sides.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months, but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh.

The fresh attempt by China to alter the status quo in the Pangong Tso area is perhaps the first major incident in the region after the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian security personnel were killed in action. The Chinese side also suffered casualties, but it is yet to give out the details.

According to a US intelligence report, China "deliberately" provoked India with a new incursion into contested territory after a fresh confrontation between India and China on the southern bank of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.