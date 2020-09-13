India-China border row | Govt says decision on discussion to be taken keeping in mind 'national security'

The Centre on September 13 said that a decision regarding a discussion during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on the India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will be taken while keeping in mind national security and the country's strategic interests.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said a meeting of leaders from both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be held on September 15 regarding the issue.

"The government is ready to discuss the issues. I appeal to all parties for cooperation, in this difficult situation. Considering the sensitivities of Indo-China matter, a meeting of leaders from both Houses will be held on Tuesday," Joshi said.

The government might make a statement on the India-China standoff in Parliament, which is set to begin from September 14, NDTV reported.

Opposition parties sought a discussion in Lok Sabha on the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and standoff between Indian and Chinese forces during a meeting of floor leaders of the House on September 13 to discuss the agenda for the Monsoon Session.

A day before the start of the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) of the lower house.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said his party wants a discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the situation at the border with China and the state of the economy.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut from the Shiv Sena said he would like to discuss the following issues -- Indo-China border issue, GST, rising unemployment, among other things -- in the upcoming Parliamentary session.