Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border row | DoT bans China's National Bureau of Statistics' English site

DoT's move to ban China's National Bureau of Statistics’ English site comes amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

Moneycontrol News

India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has banned China's National Bureau of Statistics' English site amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Your requested URL has been blocked as per the directions received from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. Please contact administrator for more information," the website said.

English news websites based in China, such as Global Times and state-run Xinhua, can still be accessed in India.

20 Indian soldiers died in June during a clash with Chinese soldiers at Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Since then, India has banned a large number of Chinese apps, including popular ones such as TikTok and the mobile version of PUBG.

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #China #India

