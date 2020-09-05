India-China border news | Rajnath Singh to Chinese counterpart: Must work for complete disengagement, avoid escalation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh “categorically conveyed” India’s position on the developments along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) during his meeting with Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on September 4.

Singh asserted that while the Indian soldiers had “always taken a very responsible approach towards border management”, there should be no doubt about their determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Singh and the Chinese State Councillor met in Moscow, Russia on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. The meeting came amid heightened tensions between Indian and Chinese defence forces along the LAC. Indian and Chinese soldiers have been engaged in a border stand-off in eastern Ladakh for nearly four months.

The Defence Minister’s Office said the two had “frank and in-depth” discussions about the developments in the border areas and the broader India-China relations.

Singh conveyed to his counterpart that the two sides should continue discussions, through both diplomatic and military channels, “to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest”.

According to the minister’s office, Singh cautioned that the current situation should be handled “responsibly” and neither side should take any action that could “either complicate the situation or escalate matters” in border areas.

“RM (Raksha Mantri) emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements,” the ministry said.

The defence minister said that “both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of bilateral relations and that the two sides should not allow differences to become disputes”.