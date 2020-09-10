India China Border News LIVE | Considering the atmosphere at our borders, Rafale induction is important: Rajnath Singh

India-China border tension has further mounted after fresh border confrontation erupted between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army said Chinese troops attempted to close in on an Indian position near the southern bank of Pangong lake on the evening of September 7 and fired shots in the air. The Army said this in a statement after China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) late on Monday night alleged that Indian troops crossed the LAC and "outrageously fired" warning shots near the Pangong lake. Days after the incident, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are set to hold the keenly anticipated bilateral talks today (September 10). On the eve of the crucial meeting, commanders of the armies of India and China met in eastern Ladakh and also exchanged messages over the hotline on ways to check further escalation in border tension. Catch the LIVE updates here: