India China Border News LIVE | Considering the atmosphere at our borders, Rafale induction is important: Rajnath Singh

Sep 10, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension has further mounted after fresh border confrontation erupted between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army said Chinese troops attempted to close in on an Indian position near the southern bank of Pangong lake on the evening of September 7 and fired shots in the air. The Army said this in a statement after China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) late on Monday night alleged that Indian troops crossed the LAC and "outrageously fired" warning shots near the Pangong lake. Days after the incident, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are set to hold the keenly anticipated bilateral talks today (September 10). On the eve of the crucial meeting, commanders of the armies of India and China met in eastern Ladakh and also exchanged messages over the hotline on ways to check further escalation in border tension. Catch the LIVE updates here:
highlights

  • September 10, 2020 12:05 PM IST

    India-China border dispute | Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 
    (ANI)

  • September 10, 2020 11:50 AM IST

    India-China border dispute | The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force today in Ambala air base, at a time India is engaged in an escalating border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

  • September 10, 2020 11:42 AM IST

    India-China border dispute | The border situation deteriorated again after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. However, India has maintained that the heights are on its side of the LAC.

  • September 10, 2020 11:28 AM IST

    India-China border dispute | Tensions escalated manifold along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

  • September 10, 2020 10:48 AM IST

    India-China border dispute LIVE updates | The latest incident was considered serious as the previous instance of shots being fired at the de-facto border was in 1975. Provisions of an agreement of 1996 and another inked in 2005 mandate the two sides not to use firearms during any confrontation.

  • September 10, 2020 10:32 AM IST

    India-China border dispute LIVE updates | A meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe on the margins of another SCO meet in Moscow last Friday apparently did not yield any tangible outcome. (PTI)

  • September 10, 2020 09:54 AM IST

    India-China border dispute LIVE updates | Besides the bilateral talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are expected to come face-to-face during a luncheon meeting of foreign ministers of Russia-India-China (RIC).

  • September 10, 2020 09:45 AM IST

    India-China border dispute LIVE updates | The situation in eastern Ladakh remained "tense" and that around 30-40 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) are holding up at a position close to an Indian post in the Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh, reported news agency PTI citing sources.

  • September 10, 2020 09:34 AM IST

    India-China border dispute LIVE updates | The focus of the bilateral talks between Jaishankar and Wang are expected to be on finding a breakthrough in cooling down temperatures in eastern Ladakh, a day after the two countries accused each other of firing in the air at the latest flashpoint in the first instance of bullets being used along the LAC after a gap of 45 years.

  • September 10, 2020 09:21 AM IST

    India-China border dispute LIVE updates | Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are set to hold the keenly anticipated bilateral talks today against the backdrop of a massive spike in tension in eastern Ladakh triggered by fresh face-offs between the two armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

