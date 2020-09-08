172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-china-border-news-indian-army-says-pla-blatantly-violating-agreements-undertaking-provocative-actions-to-escalate-5811281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China news: Indian Army says PLA blatantly violating agreements, undertaking provocative actions to escalate

India China border news: The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs, it said.

Moneycontrol News
The Indian Army on September 8 said China PLA is 'blatantly violating' agreements and that while India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.

At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to the use of any aggressive means, including firing, the Army said in a statement issued on the situation in eastern Ladakh.

It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress, the Army said.

In the instant case on September 7, it was China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops, said the Army.

However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner, the Army said in the statement.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of India-China news

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs, said the statement.

The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience, the Army added.

On September 7, China said Indian forces crossed into the territory it holds along their disputed border and fired warning shots at a Chinese patrol in a move it called a serious military provocation and a violation of their agreements.

Also read | S Jaishankar says Ladakh situation 'very serious'

China's western military command said the incursion occurred on September 7 along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in the area known in Chinese as Shenpaoshan.

The nuclear-armed rivals have been engaged in a tense standoff in the cold-desert Ladakh region since May, and their defence ministers met Friday in Moscow in the first high-level direct contact between the sides since the standoff began.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 11:03 am

tags #China #India #India China border news

