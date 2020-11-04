India-China border news | 8th round of talks scheduled on November 6: Report

The next round of military talks between India and China are set to take place on November 6, Mint reported quoting sources.

This would be the eighth such round of talks between the two countries who have been locked in border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh since May-June. November 6 marks six months since the stand-off began, it added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

All seven previous talks were stalemate and resulted in limited pullbacks by either side. A big issue remains the presence of Chinese troops at Finger 4 near the Pangong Tso Lake. India claims the territory, but China has disputed this claim.

While the clashes on May 6 (Ladakh) and May 9 (Sikkim) were comparatively minor, the stand-off on June 15 in Galwan valley (near LAC) claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers.

Indian Army has since stationed troops at strategic positions along the border in Ladakh and has support from the Indian Air Force as well.

Diplomatic status between both countries remains terse. India for one banned a host of Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and PubG and took steps to “block” foreign direct investment (FDI) and imports from the northern neighbour.