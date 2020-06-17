App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border issue: Rahul Gandhi asks why is PM 'silent'

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 17 asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "silent" on the fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, and said that the country needs to know what has happened.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

India-China Border News LIVE

Close

"Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened," Gandhi said on Twitter.

related news

"How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he said.

The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement it revised the figure to 20 saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries."

Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number.

It is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:50 am

tags #China #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #video

