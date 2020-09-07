172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-china-border-dispute-external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar-to-meet-chinese-countepart-on-september-10-5809451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border dispute | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to meet Chinese countepart on September 10

While Jaishankar will arrive in Moscow on September 8, Wang Yi will reach a day later, on September 9, to discuss a peaceful resolution to the Ladakh standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

Moneycontrol News

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow on September 10 in the shadows of a months-long border dispute between the two countries.

According to CNBC-TV18, a delegation of key officials will be accompanying Jaishankar to the bilateral meet in Russia. While Jaishankar will arrive in Moscow on September 8, Wang Yi will reach a day later, on September 9.

Media reports suggest the two leaders will be discussing the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control and find ways to disengage peacefully.

Earlier, on September 4, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had “categorically conveyed” India’s position on the developments along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) during his meeting with Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe. He had made it clear that "the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements".

Indian and Chinese dignitaries have been meeting and holding talks amid the coronavirus pandemic situation to thaw the tension that resulted in heavy military build-up from both sides as a show of strength. The clashes had even turned violent once in June and ended up killing 20 Indian soldiers; an unverified number of casualties was also reported from the Chinese side.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 07:55 pm

