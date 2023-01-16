 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India-China border clash: China says ‘situation stable’ after a US state department’s comments

Jan 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

As per a statement from a spokesperson, the US Department of Defence’s allegations against China in the border issue with India, were “without any factual basis”. It also called the US “a third country pointing fingers”

The Chinese Embassy in India on January 15 said that its border situation with India is “overall stable” and both sides “have maintained smooth and constructive communications on boundary-related issues”, ANI reported.

The statement came from a spokesperson for the embassy after the US State Department of Defence said China “continues to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the LAC (line of actual control)”.

“The current China-India border situation is overall stable. The two sides have maintained smooth and constructive communication on boundary-related issues through diplomatic and military channels, and promoted the border situation to switch from the phase of emergency response to normalised management and control,” the statement from envoy Wang Xiaojian said.

US interfering, says China

The statement added that the US Department of Defence’s allegations against China in border issue were “without any factual basis” and called the US “a third country pointing fingers”.

“The Chinese side is firmly opposed to such acts that a third country points fingers at the bilateral issue between the other two countries out of geopolitical consideration. The boundary question is a matter between China and India. The two sides have the will and capability of resolving the question through dialogue and consultation. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability," it said.