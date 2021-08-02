India, China agreed to 'resolve remaining issues in expeditious manner' in 12th round of military talks

File image of Indian Army vehicle in Ladakh (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

The delegations of India and China, which met in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the 12th round of military talks, have agreed to "resolve remaining issues in expeditious manner", said a statement issued by the Indian Army on August 2.

The meeting was held on August 1 between corps commander-ranked officers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The talks were aimed at accelerating the pace of disengagement in border areas of Ladakh, which began in February this year.

"Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts in ensuring stability along LAC and jointly maintain peace," news agency PTI quoted a statement released by the Indian Army as saying.

"Both sides agreed to resolve remaining issues in expeditious manner as per existing pacts and protocols," the Army said, further adding that "both sides noted talks were constructive which further enhanced mutual understanding".

Also Read | Ignoring China's actions can cause huge problems later: Rahul Gandhi to govt

The standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh erupted in April-May last year, after the PLA attempted to unilaterally alter the status quo in the region. Their bid was effectively thwarted by the Indian forces, the government has asserted on various occasions over the past year.

The tensions had escalated into a clash in Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15-16 2020, leading to 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives in the line of duty. Casualties were also incurred by the PLA but the official count was not released by Beijing.

After several rounds of military-level talks, India and China agreed to disengage from the friction points in eastern Ladakh, including the critical Pangong Tso region. However, the process is yet to be completed in other friction points, including Gogra and Hot Springs.