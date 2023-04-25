 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, China agree to 'speed up' resolution of Ladakh standoff: Chinese Defence Ministry

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

The 18th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on April 23, the Chinese Defence Ministry here said in a statement.

The Chinese defence ministry said on Tuesday that top military officials of India and China during their latest round of talks have agreed to "speed up" the settlement of "relevant issues" related to the prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh besides safeguarding peace in the border areas.

The 18th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on April 23, the Chinese Defence Ministry here said in a statement.

The talks were held ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's planned visit to India to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on April 27 and 28.

"The two sides had a friendly and candid exchange of views on relevant issues," said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) statement.