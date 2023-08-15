India, China agree to resolve LAC row in Ladakh in ‘expeditious manner’: MEA on military talks

The border row in Ladakh sector had erupted in April-May 2020.

India and China have agreed to resolve the pending border row in the Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in an "expeditious manner", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on August 15, a day after the two sides held military-level talks.

This was the 19th round of India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting, held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side. The meeting was held around a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to attend the BRICS leaders' summit in Johannesburg.

"The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner," the MEA said in a release.

"They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels," it added.

In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas, the ministry further noted.

The stand-off in the Ladakh sector of LAC erupted in April-May 2020 after the Chinese forces had attempted to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

The tensions had escalated in June 2020, after a clash in Galwan Valley led to 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives. The Chinese side had also suffered casualties but did not release the details.

After several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks, a partial disengagement was reached in August 2021, when the forces on either side pulled back their troops from the Gogra-Hot Springs sector. However, the stand-off continues to remain in some of the other friction points of the Ladakh region.