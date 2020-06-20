App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India, China accuse each other of violating de facto border

A day after Indian PM Narendra Modi's statements on the June 15 clash, which killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and injured more than 70, his government blamed the Chinese side for seeking to erect structures "just across the Line of Actual Control," as the demarcation is known, and refusing India's request to stop.

Reuters

India and China on June 20 traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

A day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the June 15 clash, which killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and injured more than 70, his government blamed the Chinese side for seeking to erect structures "just across the Line of Actual Control," as the demarcation is known, and refusing India's request to stop.

India will not allow any unilateral changes to the disputed border, it said in a statement.

Close

India-China Border News LIVE

related news

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused Indian troops of a "deliberate provocation" in the tense Himalayan area.

In a series of tweets, Zhao said the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the line and that Indians had since April unilaterally built roads, bridges and other facilities in the region.

The Indian troops "crossed the Line of Actual Control" and attacked Chinese officers and soldiers who were there for negotiation, triggering "fierce physical conflicts", Zhao said. China has not released any casualty figures for its troops.

Following the all-party meet on June 19, PM Modi said,"Nobody has intruded into our border, neither is anybody there now, nor have our posts been captured."

Troops remain locked in a face-off at several locations along the poorly defined Line of Action Control, despite talks between local commanders to de-escalate.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #Galwan valley #India #India China border news #Narendra Modi #World News #Zhao Lijian

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.