Engineer's Day: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah laud engineers for contribution to nation building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated engineers on the occasion of Engineer's Day on Saturday. Modi also paid tribute to M Visvesvaraya, the celebrated civil engineer whose birthday is marked as Engineer’s Day in India.



On #EngineersDay, I congratulate our hardworking engineers and appreciate their dexterity as well as dedication. Their role in nation building is extremely vital.

I also pay tributes to the noted engineer, Shri M Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/A5ITMon7Up — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2018

“On #EngineersDay, I congratulate our hardworking engineers and appreciate their dexterity as well as dedication. Their role in nation building is extremely vital. I also pay tributes to the noted engineer, Shri M Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted in the morning.

BJP president Amit Shah also paid his respects to Visvesvaraya and congratulated the engineers. “I offer my rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya on his Jayanti. Sir Visvesvaraya was an engineer par excellence and a great source of inspiration for all. On Engineer's Day, I salute all my engineer friends for their unparalleled contribution in nation building,” he wrote on Twitter.



I offer my rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya on his Jayanti. Sir Visvesvaraya was an engineer par excellence and a great source of inspiration for all. On Engineer's Day, I salute all my engineer friends for their unparalleled contribution in nation building. pic.twitter.com/UxVBjs6ZPY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 15, 2018





We remember M Visvesvaraya, an engineer and scholar. He is remembered for his seminal contributions in engineering in irrigation and flood control. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and his birthday is marked as #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/Yo9ywo2N1b

— Congress (@INCIndia) September 15, 2018

Google celebrated Visvesvaraya on his 158th birthday with a Google Doodle. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was born in 1861 in Karnataka.

After completing his graduation and a diploma in engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune, he worked in various departments of regional governments at that time. He also served as 'dewan' of the princely state of Mysuru.

He is credited with drawing up the blueprints of various large-scale projects in India and other British territories at that time. These include the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore and the drainage system in the port city of Aden.

He also served on the board of directors of Tata Steel. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955. M Visvesvaraya died in 1962.