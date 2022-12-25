 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India carved special place for itself in world in 2022: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

The outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational and wonderful for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he cited many gains the country made in the period, carving for itself a "special place" in the world.

In his last 'Mann ki Baat' episode of the year, Modi also cited a Tata Memorial Centre's research to assert that the country's traditional methods like yoga and ayurveda are now standing up to the touchstone of evidence-based medicine of the modern era.

An intensive research done by this centre has revealed that yoga is very effective for breast cancer patients, he said, noting that it is the first such study.

Lauding the country's feats in 2022, he said it attained the status of the world's fifth largest economy, achieved the record surpassing "incredible" figure of 220 crore Covid vaccine doses and crossed the "magical" export figure of USD 400 billion (one billion=100 crore) .

The country adopted and lived its resolution of 'self-reliant India' and welcomed its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and also attained glory in space, drone and defence sectors in the year, he added.

Modi said, "In 2022, the strength of people of the country, their cooperation, their resolve, their vast success was of such magnitude that it would be difficult to include all of those in 'Mann Ki Baat'. 2022 has indeed been very inspiring and wonderful in many ways." India completed the 75th anniversary of its Independence in the year and 'Amrit Kaal' also commenced. This year the country gained a new momentum, he asserted.