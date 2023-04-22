 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India carries out maiden flight-test of sea-based ballistic missile defence interceptor

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

The defence ministry said the purpose of the trial of the sea-based missile on Friday was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat, thereby elevating India into an elite club of nations having such a capability.

Maiden flight trial of an anti-ballistic missile off the coast of Odisha on 21st April. (Image: @Defencematrix1/Twitter)

India has successfully carried out the maiden flight trial of an endo-atmospheric interceptor missile from a ship off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal as part of its ambitious ballistic missile defence programme.

The BMDs are capable of intercepting incoming long-range nuclear missiles and hostile aircraft including AWACS (airborne warning and control systems).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful demonstration of the capabilities of the ship-based ballistic missile defence (BMD) system.