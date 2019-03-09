App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

India carried out 3 cross-border strikes in 5 years: Rajnath Singh

Indian troops had crossed the Line of Control in September 2016 and launched a surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India carried out three cross border strikes in the last five years, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, without disclosing which was

the third.

Singh spoke about the 2016 surgical strike after the Uri terror attack and the air strike after the Pulwama incident in which a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber killing 40 jawans, but he did not reveal about the third.

"I want to tell you brothers and sisters that in the last five years, we have gone beyond our borders thrice and our men have successfully conducted airstrikes. About two I will tell you, but won't tell you about the third one," Singh told BJP's Shakti Kendra office bearers convention here.

"One time you saw in Uri, terrorists who came from Pakistan killed 17 of our soldiers, who were sleeping at night in a cowardly attack.After that, our soldiers also decided. Whatever happened after that you too know it very well, I need not tell....now you are seeing. First attack happened. second one was air strike... happened after Pulwama attack. I won't give you information about the third one," Singh said without elaborating.

related news

Singh asserted that "it is no more a weak India." "...leaving aside all our differences, we have to stand together. Time and again India has done this." In a pinpointed and swift air strike on February 26, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn operation, described as "non-military" and "preemptive".

Indian troops had crossed the Line of Control in September 2016 and launched a surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Pakistani terrorists attacked the Uri army base in Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers. Singh said the Indian government had given a strong message to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

He also said that Pakistan would have to pay a huge price if it continued to promote terrorism. "The country will not provoke anyone, but will not leave anyone if provoked," he said. He also said that no force in the country could deter the BJP from its fight against terrorism and the party would come back to power at the Centre with renewed force.

Singh said the BJP had risen to heights from a party having only two seats in Parliament way back in the eighties. It could attain a clear majority in the 2014 elections. Singh also said that India would become one of the top three nations in the world in the next 10 years.

"America, Russia and China are now the top three powerful countries. India will join the league of top three by the year 2028," he said. Stating that BJP was the largest political party in the world with its membership strength, Singh said India could retaliate against the terrorist strikes only because a strong party was in power. The country has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world in recent years, he said. He said state governments and party units in states had been asked to protect Kashmiri students studying at various institutions in the country from attacks after the Pulwama terror strike.

Singh expressed the hope that the BJP would win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The Congress-JD(S) coalition is weak in the state and has not been successful in delivering its promises, he said. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Shobha Karandlaje MPs and other leaders were present.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Genral Elections 2019 #Rajnath Singh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Congress Leader Quits Over Party's Demand For Air Strike Proof

Will Extend All Necessary Help to UK for Extradition of Nirav Modi: CB ...

OPINION | Why Ayodhya Case Has Turned Out to be a Catch-22 Situation f ...

PDP Won't Let BJP to Turn J&K Into Theatre of War for Electoral Gains: ...

BSF Boots Up on Vigilance Along Eastern Front Amid Tensions in Indo-Pa ...

'Majority of Madrid Players Have Delivered, Some Have Not' - Solari

Peasant Leader Akhil Gogoi Accuses Assam CM of Corruption in Panchayat ...

Band, Baaja, Global Baraat: The Great Traditional Indian Wedding of Ak ...

Bollywood A-listers at Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Wedding

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but la ...

Nirav Modi spotted in London, as MEA says extradition not that simple: ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

White House Communications Director Bill Shine resigns, to serve in Do ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Football M ...

Band, Baaja, Global Baraat and the Great Traditional Indian Wedding...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: All you need to know about the gra ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, A ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Now showing, Shah Rukh Khan and ot ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, M ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: The Ambanis make a magnificent ent ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Tony Blair, Cherie Blair, Aamir Kh ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Priyanka Chopra, Prasoon Joshi and ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt tu ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.