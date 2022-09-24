India, Caribbean Community nations agree to work on global issues like food and energy security and climate change

S Jaishankar

India and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations have agreed to work together on global issues such as food and energy security and combating climate change, as they held discussions on deepening political engagement and increasing cooperation in the context of post-pandemic economic recovery. The 4th India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration of Belize co-chaired the meeting. The meeting was a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic meeting with the leaders of CARICOM countries on the sidelines of the UNGA in September 2019, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of Barbados, Dominica, Bahamas, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname. During the meeting, both sides expressed happiness at the steady progress in cooperation between India and countries of the CARICOM.

They also reviewed the implementation of the announcements made during Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with the leaders of CARICOM in 2019. The two sides held discussions on deepening political engagement, and increasing trade and investment and cooperation in the context of post-pandemic economic recovery.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation in the international fora. They agreed to work together on global issues such as food and energy security, combating climate change as well as disaster management and resilience, the release said. Both sides also deliberated on development partnership and capacity building including through tailor-made and specialised training courses and deputation of experts based on the requirements of the CARICOM countries, it said.

CARICOM leaders acknowledged and thanked India’s solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic expressed through supplies of essential medicines and vaccines. The two sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation such as health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, IT and ITES capacity building, culture and sports.

They highlighted the role played and the contributions made by the large and vibrant Indian diaspora who continue to serve as an enduring link of friendship between India and the Caribbean region. They agreed to work towards further strengthening people-to-people contact and cultural links. The meeting underscored the commitment of the two sides to deepen their relations both in the bilateral and global contexts.