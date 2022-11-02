English
    India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country: Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt

    "No one has guts to cast an (evil) eye on us because if anyone dares so, we are capable of giving an immediate response," Bhatt said when asked about China's belligerence in Ladakh.

    PTI
    November 02, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
    Image Credits: ANI

    Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday said no one has the guts to cast an evil eye on India and the country is capable of giving an immediate response.

    He also said India has emerged as a leader in every sphere including the water, land, and air, under the guidance of Prime minister Narendra Modi.

    "No one has guts to cast an (evil) eye on us because if anyone dares so, we are capable of giving an immediate response," Bhatt said when asked about China's belligerence in Ladakh.

    He didn't give a direct reply to the question on China, saying he was not authorised to speak on some issues.

    Bhatt was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the 'Global Meet on Defence, Transportation and Energy.

    According to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), India, for the first time, is in the league of the top 25 countries exporting defence equipment and weapons.

    "We are supplying equipment, rockets, missiles, fighter jets, tanks, rifles, and ammunition in large quantity. We uses to first ask (other counties for these defence products). Today, the world is surprised that we are giving this to others," he said, adding that India is on the path to becoming a global leader.

    "For the first time, since Modi ji has been at the helm, our country is in the league of top nations which never happened before," he added.
