India-Canada trade deal: Centre to create job opportunities for IT professionals: Report

India and Canada may return to the negotiating table this month for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that was last discussed in August 2017.

A Mint report citing a commerce ministry official said that several rounds of virtual discussions with the Canadian side had been held since June 2020.

"In October, a bilateral meeting was held to explore the option of an early harvest or interim agreement. In this regard, a scoping paper has been shared with Canadian side. A formal round of negotiations is likely to happen sometime in late April," the person cited above said.

The report further stated that an official in the Canadian embassy said that no dates have been finalised yet for the talks.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“At that time, constructive discussions were held on various issues, including cross-border trade in goods and services, e-commerce, telecommunications, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and technical barriers to trade. Since then, Canadian and Indian officials have held several stocktaking meetings, most recently in November 2020. India is a high-priority trading partner and the government of Canada continues to work with the Indian government to expand our trade relationship to its full potential and create opportunities for Canadians, including continuing work to make progress on an agreement," said the global affairs portal of the Canadian government.

Through CEPA, India is seeking to create job opportunities through easier work visas for its IT professionals while Canada, a major producer of pulses, is seeking to increase its agricultural exports to India.

In FY 2020, India's exports to Canada were $2.8 billion which includes major items like pharmaceutical products, pipes used for gas pipelines, shrimps, and prawns.