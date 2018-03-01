India, Canada ink six pacts

India and Canada signed six agreements, including in the area of nuclear science, energy cooperation and information communication technology.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between India's Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Natural Resources of Canada for co-operation in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

India and Canada have already signed an agreement on peaceful use of nuclear energy.

To step up cooperation in the field of energy, terms of reference for the India-Canada Ministerial Energy Dialogue were exchanged between the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Department of Natural Resources of Canada.

A joint declaration of intent between the Ministry of Electronics And Information Technology and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development of Canada on cooperation in the field of Information Communications Technology and Electronics was also signed.

An MoU between the two countries for cooperation in higher education was also signed. India sends the second-largest number of students to the North American country for higher education.

An agreement was signed between India's Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Department of Canadian Heritage (Sport Canada) on cooperation in sports.

An MoU was also signed between India's Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office Concerning Cooperation on Intellectual Property Rights.