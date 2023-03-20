 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India can play leading role in sustainable aviation fuel, says Aditya Ghosh

Mar 20, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

Akasa Air Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh on Monday said India can play a leading role with respect to sustainable aviation fuel by plugging into the global supply chain opportunities.

Airlines and airports will be pushed to take sustainable measures, he said but added that currently, sustainable aviation fuel is much more expensive compared to the traditional fuel.

Ghosh, an aviation industry veteran and former IndiGo chief, was speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital.

There is a gap of around USD 350 million in terms of funding between traditional aviation fuel and 10 per cent blended fuel, he said.