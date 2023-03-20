India can play leading role in sustainable aviation fuel, says Aditya Ghosh

Airlines and airports will be pushed to take sustainable measures, Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh said but added that currently, sustainable aviation fuel is much more expensive compared to the traditional fuel.

Akasa Air Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh on Monday said India can play a leading role with respect to sustainable aviation fuel by plugging into the global supply chain opportunities.

Ghosh, an aviation industry veteran and former IndiGo chief, was speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital.

There is a gap of around USD 350 million in terms of funding between traditional aviation fuel and 10 per cent blended fuel, he said.

According to him, India can plug into the global supply chain opportunities in the context of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). India can play a leading role in solving the problems for the world, he added.

In this context, blended fuel means 10 per cent of SAF blended with traditional fuel.

The government is working on mandating blending of jet fuel with SAF as the country works on ways to reduce emissions.