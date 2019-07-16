App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

India can match China and become weightlifting powerhouse: Kiren Rijiju

India returned from the Commonwealth Championship in Apia, Samoa with a rich tally of 35 medals in the youth, junior and senior categories, breaking numerous national, Commonwealth, world and Asian records.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said India has the potential to give traditional weightlifting powerhouses such as China and North Korea a run for their money.

India returned from the Commonwealth Championship in Apia, Samoa with a rich tally of 35 medals in the youth, junior and senior categories, breaking numerous national, Commonwealth, world and Asian records.

The sports minister spent time talking to the 37-member contingent and congratulating them on their achievements.

Close

"Good performances in tournaments are good signs. India can become the weightlifting powerhouse in the coming days," Rijiju said.

related news

"We can have a very close competition with China and North Korea. India has the potential and I want that we should be at the top and get number of medals in the Olympics," he added.

India has traditionally been a frontrunner in the Commonwealth tournaments in weightlifting while country's like China, South Korea and North Korea dominate the global events.

However, recent results show that India is making steady progress in senior and junior categories led by former world champion Mirabai Chanu and Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga, respectively.

In the Asian Championships in April, Mirabai had missed out on a medal by whisker. The 25-year-old had lifted 199kg (86kg+113kg) but lost out to China's Zhang Rong, who also lifted the same total, owing to a lower clean and jerk result.

"The main weightlifting challenge comes from the Asian countries. I feel we will win a medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics."

Lauding the efforts of the lifters, Rijiju said the government is keen on finding ways to enhance the performance of the weightlifters with key emphasis on the youth and junior categories.

"The team has performed really well in Commonwealth Championship in senior and junior categories. India is the number one team in the Commonwealth now."

"We are doing whatever we can to help these athletes. Attention must be paid tot the the youth as they are the next generation and they will take us forward," he said.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.