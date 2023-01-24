 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India can have its own disaster response model: Mansukh Mandaviya

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Mansukh Mandaviya said India's model can learn from the best global practices and could go beyond the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to become flexible and agile to deal with exigencies on the ground.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Image credit: Sansad TV)

Being a vast country with diverse terrains, India can have its own disaster response model which can be emulated by other countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

"While it is important to learn from global best practices and follow SOPs, let us learn from the national examples of emergency and disaster response in the past few decades and enrich our model from learning and insights from these," he said while addressing the consultative workshop on 'National Emergency Medical Team, India'.

"The multi-sectoral and multi-layered learning need to be incorporated in the training and capacity building modules of the national architecture of emergency response and management," Mandaviya said.