App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu

He also said India can increase exports to Africa and Latin American countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Commerce and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu Saturday said India has the potential to be a $5 trillion economy in the next 7-8 years.

Addressing a seminar on exports at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, Prabhu said his department had prepared a road map to make this possible by focusing on manufacturing, service sector and agriculture.

"India has a potential to be a $5 trillion economy in 7 to 8 years, and definitely a $10 trillion economy before 2035," Prabhu said.

"Manufacturing should lead to export. This will bring quality and competitiveness. Our cumulative export stands at around half a trillion dollars. The challenge is to double it" he said.

related news

"Today, we have great opportunity to increase exports. There are disruptions taking place in the world and India should take advantage of it," he added.

Prabhu said India can increase exports to Africa and Latin American countries.

To boost air connectivity in the country, Prabhu said 100 new airports will come up in the near future with a cumulative investment of $65 billion.

Two MoUs were Saturday signed between the Gujarat government and Airports Authority of India for establishing greenfield airports at Dholera and Ankleshwar.

The MOUs were inked in the presence of Prabhu and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

As per one MoU, Dholera airport will be established at a cost of Rs 1500 crore.

The other MoU was for the development and operation of airport and MRO at Ankleshwar.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 09:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.