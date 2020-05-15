App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

India calls upon G20 nations to ensure access to essential treatments, vaccines at affordable prices

In his interventions during the second G20 virtual trade and investment ministers meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asked the G20 members to first focus on immediate and concrete actions that can ease the distress being faced by people all over the world due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India called for an agreement among G20 nations to enable the use of flexibilities under a WTO pact on intellectual property rights to ensure access to essential medicines, treatments and vaccines at affordable prices.

In his interventions during the second G20 virtual trade and investment ministers meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asked the G20 members to first focus on immediate and concrete actions that can ease the distress being faced by people all over the world due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"He strongly called for agreement to enable the use of TRIPs (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights ) flexibilities to ensure access to essential medicines, treatments and vaccines at affordable prices," an official statement said.

Close

The TRIPS agreement under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) deals with intellectual property rights including patents, copyrights, and industrial design.

related news

The minister also called upon the nations to agree to provide diagnostic and protective equipment, and healthcare professionals across borders where they are most needed.

Goyal said that doing away with the policy instrument of export restrictions is not a panacea that will guarantee access to medical products and food for all.

"In fact, such a step is likely to lead to a flight of these critical products to the highest bidder, making them inaccessible to the resource-poor," he said.

A more effective and lasting way to ensure food security for the most vulnerable would be by agreeing to eliminate the historic asymmetries in the agreement on agriculture, and delivering on the long-standing WTO's ministerial mandate to establish permanent, adequate and accessible disciplines on public stockholding for food security purposes, Goyal said.

He added that when the pandemic broke out, India barely produced a few thousand pieces of Personal Protective Equipment as it was not needed in large numbers before.

"When we realised that countries were not able to supply enough for our needs, our domestic manufacturers created and ramped up capacities. So much so, that we now produce nearly 300,000 PPEs every day," he said

Widely regarded as the 'Pharmacy of the World', he said, India is also pro-actively partnering in global efforts to develop vaccines and effective treatment for this disease.

Goyal said India will offer its full support to any global engagements to further this cause.

"India has unconditionally provided medical supplies to over 120 countries to combat this disease, of which 43 countries received it as a grant. In addition, a USD 10 million COVID-19 emergency fund has been created and is being utilised to deliver urgent medical supplies, equipment and humanitarian assistance to our neighbours," he added.

Underscoring the wide digital divide between developed and developing countries, the minister stressed on the urgent need to build digital skills and capacities of developing countries and LDCs (least developed countries), rather than rushing to make binding rules on digital trade and e-commerce, which will freeze the extremely non-level playing field against their interests, and deprive them of the opportunity to benefit from the immense potential in these areas.

He said that as a result of the pandemic, a large number of professionals, workers and students located overseas are facing difficulty in maintaining their visa status.

"We must allow suitable accommodation in their visa status and take other necessary steps to address their distress," he said.

The G20 is group of developed and developing countries. Its members include India, the US, the UK, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France and Australia, among others.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 07:32 am

tags #Current Affairs #G20 nations #India #vaccine #WTO

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

World has changed even if pandemic ends, vaccine found: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

World has changed even if pandemic ends, vaccine found: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

What RERA timeline extension means for homebuyers, real estate developers

What RERA timeline extension means for homebuyers, real estate developers

US senator unveils 18-point plan to hold China accountable for coronavirus outbreak

US senator unveils 18-point plan to hold China accountable for coronavirus outbreak

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.