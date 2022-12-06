 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India building capacities of civil servants of neighbouring countries: Govt

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Civil Service Commission of the Maldives for capacity building of 1,000 Maldives civil servants by 2024, it said.

(Photo: PIB)

India is building capacities of civil servants of neighbouring countries to meet the emerging challenges in governance and assured public service delivery to improve the quality of life of people, the Personnel Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Male on June 8, 2019.

As part of the agreement, the NCGG is the nodal institution for designing customised training modules after considering the requirements of the countries and their implementation, the statement said.

So far, more than 550 officers of Maldives Civil Service including the Permanent Secretaries of the government of the Maldives have been imparted training in India, it said.

The 18th capacity building programme started in Delhi from the 5th of December for the Secretary Generals of various atolls councils of the Maldives, the statement said.