    India, Brazil can share best practices for mutual growth: EAM Jaishankar

    Jaishankar is on an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27.

    PTI
    August 24, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (File image: Reuters)

    India and Brazil are not only partners but can share best practices for their mutual growth and progress, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he interacted with prominent businessmen here on his maiden official visit.

    This is his first-ever official visit to South America.

    ”A useful interaction at LIDE, an association of entrepreneurs of Brazil. Networking of established Brazilian entrepreneurs with a growing Indian presence in Brazil was visible. India & Brazil are not only partners but can share best practices for their mutual growth & progress,” Jaishanakar tweeted on Tuesday.

    ”Visited Federation of Industries of the State of So Paulo, the largest Industry association of Brazil. Presentations from WEG, @embraer and UNICA reaffirmed the significant opportunities exist for greater business cooperation,” he tweeted.

    ”Visited Fiesp, Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo, the biggest industry association of Latin America. Presentations from WEG, Embraer and UNICA reaffirmed the significant opportunities that exist for greater business cooperation.

    Business is the ballast that provides steady sailing for relationships,” he said in another tweet.

    On Monday, Jaishankar concluded his first-ever official visit to Paraguay and held talks with the country’s leadership and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

     

    He inaugurated the Indian Embassy in the capital city, Asuncion.

    The embassy of India in Asuncion was jointly inaugurated by Jaishankar and his Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola.
