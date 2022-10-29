English
    India borrowed Rs 80 lakh crore during 8 years of Modi government: TRS

    Releasing his party’s political charge-sheet against BJP, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders accused the saffron party of leaving people in lurch with ever increasing petrol and diesel prices, among others.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
    KT Rama Rao (Image: Facebook/@KTRTRS)

    The ruling TRS in Telangana on Saturday accused the BJP of 'pushing' the country into debt trap with borrowings of the central government allegedly touching 61.6 per cent of the GDP by 2021.

    Releasing his party's political charge-sheet against BJP, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders accused the saffron party of leaving people in lurch with ever increasing petrol and diesel prices, among others.

    “After the independence, during the 67 years of various Prime Ministers rule, the country borrowed Rs 55.87 crore. After coming to power in 2014, the borrowings by (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Modi alone in these eight years was Rs 80 lakh crore,” Rama Rao claimed.

    The interest payments by the Centre during 2014-15 was 36.1 per cent of the revenues while it has gone up to 43.7 per cent during 2021.

    Despite NITI Aayog’s recommendation of Rs 19,000 crore funding for Mission Bhagiratha, a safe drinking water project for every village in the State, the Modi-led government did not even give 19 paise, the charge sheet alleged.

    Fluoride and Fluorosis Mitigation Centre, which was supposed to be set up in Choutuppal, was driven away to some other state, it further alleged.

    It also charged the NDA government at the Centre with 'pushing' the handloom sector into existential crisis by imposing five per cent GST on handloom products and planning to increase it to 12 per cent.

    The charge sheet also claimed that the Centre was 'blackmailing' states in the name of additional loans by forcing them to fix meters to agriculture pump set.

    The NDA government at also meted out injustice to Scheduled Tribes of Telanganaby not clearing the ST Reservation Bill even after five years, it added.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.