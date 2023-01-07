 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India-born former CEO of Reckitt Benckiser donates USD 1.2 mn to alma mater BITS Pilani

Jan 07, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

Rakesh Kapoor, former global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser, has made a donation of USD 1.2 million (about Rs 10 crore) to his alma mater, BITS Pilani - the largest gift the institution has received in its history.

The donation will be "used to fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Centre of Innovation," BITS Pilani said in a statement.

Designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, the 40,000-square-feet facility will include innovation labs in technology and hardware and co-working spaces. The innovation centre will also be home to the Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS), the business incubator of BITS.

This innovation centre will be named 'The Kapoor Centre of Innovation' in recognition of Kapoor's generosity and his belief in the institution's mission and promise.

The announcement comes on the back of the recently announced 'BITS innovation and start-up policy of 2022', which allows both student and faculty to take up to a year off to start their own ventures.

Kapoor, who studied at BITS Pilani from 1975 to 1980, was the Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser from 2011-2019. He is widely recognised as one of the foremost Global CEOs in the consumer goods industry. During his tenure, he transformed the company from a household cleaning company to one of the largest health and hygiene companies. The company delivered annualised total shareholder returns of around 12.5 per cent (in GBP), placing him in the top decile of Consumer Goods CEOs.