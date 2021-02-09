India bolstering surveillance capabilities along border with China: Report

(Representative Image: PTI)

India is considering “major upgrades of surveillance capabilities” along its borders with China via electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, sensors and drones, to “strengthen measures to detect intrusions,” The Times of India reported.

The move is aimed at keeping “tabs on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in real-time” amidst ongoing border tensions near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with China since May 2020, the report added.

A Defence Ministry source told the paper the LAC cannot be continuously manned in a similar manner as the Line of Control (LoC) border with Pakistan, which has opened up the “urgent need to crank up the existing surveillance capabilities for gap-free coverage and real-time information.”

Continued infrastructure build-up by the PLA in other border areas has also raised concerns and nudged the defence establishment into “revamping surveillance and intelligence-gathering mechanism” along the LAC.

The upgraded equipment will include ultra-long-range surveillance cameras, medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) remotely piloted aircraft systems, high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) remotely piloted aircraft systems and mini-drones for high-altitude areas, ministry sources added.

Further, plans are afoot to lease from Israel at least 3-4 satellite communication-enabled Heron unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and additional Harop kamikaze attack drones for the Indian Air Forces (IAF).

Sources noted that the Centre’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is completing its ‘border observation and surveillance system’ or BOSS for manned and unmanned areas of the LAC.

The developments are in line with the Army’s Rs 140 crore deal in January for advanced ‘switch’ drones – small enough for use by the infantry and Special Forces in high altitude regions.