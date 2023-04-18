 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India believes in democratised access to all digital health solutions: Health minister Mandaviya

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

India believes in democratised access to all digital health solutions, promoting a culture of Global Public Goods, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on April 18.

Mandaviya delivered the inaugural address at an event of the 2nd G20 Health Working Group Meeting.

The event on citizen-centric Health Delivery Ecosystems for Universal Health Coverage Leveraging Digital Health and Innovations commenced Tuesday. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

India believes in democratised access to all digital health solutions, promoting a culture of Global Public Goods," Mandaviya said as he stated that the event will explore the transformative potential of digital health and innovations that can help achieve universal health coverage.