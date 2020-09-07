India becomes second worst-affected country as COVID-19 cases surpass Brazil's tally

India's COVID-19 tally surged past that of Brazil on September 7 making it the second worst-affected country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The caseload in India increased to 42 lakh after the country reported 90,802 cases in the previous 24-hour period. Brazil's tally currently stands at 41.3 lakh.

India has reported 71,642 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far -- significantly less than Brazil's death toll of 1.2 lakh.

With 62.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, only the United States now has more recorded infections than India.

Over the last week, India had recorded significantly more daily infections than Brazil and the US. Moreover, experts have painted a grim picture of the COVID-19 situation in India saying that unlike the US and Brazil, the country is yet to peak.

Globally, there have been over 2.7 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.8 lakh people have died so far.