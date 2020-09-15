172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-becomes-member-of-uns-commission-on-status-of-women-china-fails-to-secure-a-seat-5839591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few hours left to claim benefits worth ₹15,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro to avail.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India becomes member of UN's Commission on Status of Women; China fails to secure a seat

India will be a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women for four years - 2021 to 2025.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women (CSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations on September 15.

"Election to the ECOSOC body is an endorsement of India's commitment to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment," Tirumurti said. India will be a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women for four years - 2021 to 2025.

He shared the news on Twitter saying, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It's a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support."

India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. While India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China did not make it past the half-way mark.

Established in June 1946, the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

In June, India was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. India was elected with overwhelming support, garnering 184 votes out of 192, to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the term 2021-2022, Vikas Swarup, MEA Secretary (West) said. India's two-year term will begin on January 1, 2021. This will be the eighth time India will be serving on the Security Council.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 08:38 am

tags #China #Commission on Status of Women #ECOSOC #India #United Nations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.