India becomes member of UN's Commission on Status of Women; China fails to secure a seat

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women (CSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations on September 15.

"Election to the ECOSOC body is an endorsement of India's commitment to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment," Tirumurti said. India will be a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women for four years - 2021 to 2025.

He shared the news on Twitter saying, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It's a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support."

India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. While India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China did not make it past the half-way mark.

Established in June 1946, the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.