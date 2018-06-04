India beat Kenya 3-0 at sold-out Mumbai stadium as Sunil Chhetri's prayers answered

Team India football skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a brace in his 100th international match as the hosts beat Kenya 3-0 to seal a final berth in the four-nation Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai on June 4.

The captain had earlier made an emotional plea to fans and requested them to support the team by watching the match at the stadium. Sports stars including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza voiced their support on social media and asked fans to head to the stadium.

The match was a sell-out and Chhetri's heroics in front of a 15,000 capacity crowd was a treat to watch, given that he was playing in his 100th international match.

In the previous fixture against Chinese Taipei Chehetri managed to score a hat-trick and India defeated the visiting side 5-0. However, the match saw a paltry 2,569 fans attended the game.

Nonetheless, Chhetri is now ranked third in the list of internationally active players with the most number of goals, just beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He overtook American Clint Dempsey to draw level with Spanish star David Villa on the list. The Indian captain’s form has been a major reason in India’s rise in rankings and it currently occupies the 97th position. After Monday’s match against Kenya, India will face New Zealand on June 7 in Mumbai.