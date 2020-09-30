India bank holidays in October 2020: Check full list here

There will be 14 bank holidays in October 2020 when both private and public banks in India will remain shut. The 14 holidays include the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and Sundays too.

While banks remain closed on all public holidays, there are several religious festivals which may or may not be bank holidays depending on which state you live in. Regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guideline.

Bank holidays in October 2020 includes various festivals like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Mahashaptami, Dussehra, Eid-e-Milad etc. During bank holidays, ATMs may also not disburse cash, as per RBI website.

Here is a list of bank holidays in October 2020 in India:

October 2 Friday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

October 4 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 8 Thursday - Chellum regional holiday (Regional)

October 10 Saturday -Second Saturday (All States)

October 11 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 17 Saturday - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 18 Sunday- Public Holiday (All States)

October 23 Friday - Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Many states)

October 24 Saturday - Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Many states)

October 25 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 26 Monday - Vijaya Dashami (Many States)

October 29 Thursday- Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday (Regional)

October 30 Friday - Eid-e-Milad (Many states)

October 31 Saturday - Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday (Regional)