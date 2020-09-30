172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-bank-holidays-in-october-2020-check-full-list-here-5904831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India bank holidays in October 2020: Check full list here

Here's a full list of bank holidays in October 2020.

Moneycontrol News

There will be 14 bank holidays in October 2020 when both private and public banks in India will remain shut. The 14 holidays include the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and Sundays too.

While banks remain closed on all public holidays, there are several religious festivals which may or may not be bank holidays depending on which state you live in. Regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guideline.

Bank holidays in October 2020 includes various festivals like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Mahashaptami, Dussehra, Eid-e-Milad etc. During bank holidays, ATMs may also not disburse cash, as per RBI website.

Close

Here is a list of bank holidays in October 2020 in India:

related news

October 2 Friday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

October 4 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 8 Thursday - Chellum regional holiday (Regional)

October 10 Saturday -Second Saturday (All States)

October 11 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 17 Saturday - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 18 Sunday- Public Holiday (All States)

October 23 Friday - Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Many states)

October 24 Saturday - Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Many states)

October 25 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 26 Monday - Vijaya Dashami (Many States)

October 29 Thursday- Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday (Regional)

October 30 Friday - Eid-e-Milad (Many states)

October 31 Saturday - Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday (Regional)
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #personal finance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.