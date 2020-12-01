India bank holidays in December 2020: Check full list here

December is the last month of the year; all private and public sector banks in India will remain closed on public holidays. The bank holidays in December include four Sundays and Saturdays.

The holiday list is subject to change as bank holidays vary from states to states and are not observed by all banks. People wait for December month to celebrate Christmas and New Year as most people use their outstanding holidays for these occasions.

Christmas is the notable public holiday in the month of December every year. Apart from Christmas, there are many state-specific regional holidays in December.