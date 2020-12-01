PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India bank holidays in December 2020: Check full list here

The holiday list is subject to change as bank holidays vary from states to states and are not observed by all banks. People wait for December month to celebrate Christmas and New Year as most people use their outstanding holidays for these occasions.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

December is the last month of the year; all private and public sector banks in India will remain closed on public holidays. The bank holidays in December include four Sundays and Saturdays.



Christmas is the notable public holiday in the month of December every year. Apart from Christmas, there are many state-specific regional holidays in December.

Here is a full list of bank holidays falling in the month of December 2020:
HolidayDate
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Hyderabad)December 1
Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis XavierDecember 3
Pa-Togan Nengminza SangmaDecember 12
Losoong/Namsoong December 17
Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Losoong/NamsoongDecember 18
Goa Liberation DayDecember 19
Christmas FestivalDecember 24
ChristmasDecember 25
Christmas FestivalDecember 26
U Kiang NangbahDecember 30
New Year's EveDecember 31
 
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Bank holidays #Banks #Current Affairs #India

