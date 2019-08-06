App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Bangldesh working to increase frequency of Maitree and Bandhan Express: Piyush Goyal

Goyal met Bangladesh Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon who proposed to increase frequency of Maitree Express from one day a week to three days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Bangladesh are working to increase the frequency of Maitree and Bandhan Express, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on August 6.

Goyal met Bangladesh Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon who proposed to increase frequency of Maitree Express from one day a week to three days.

Sujon also proposed to increase the frequency of Bandhan Express from four to six days a week.

Close
The two trains connect India and Bangladesh. While, the Maitree Express runs between Kolkata and Dhaka, the Bandhan express connects Kolkata to Khulna.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Bangladesh #India #railways #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.