India-Bangladesh likely to ink 6-7 pacts; Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi to inaugurate 3 projects

Around six-seven pacts are likely to be inked in areas like transport, connectivity, capacity building and culture when prime ministers of India and Bangladesh meet on October 5 to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said three projects will be jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on October 5 , but did not elaborate further.
"The relations (between India and Bangladesh) have never been so close. Naturally, the focus of discussion will be bilateral relationship. When I say bilateral relationship, we are talking about the next steps the two countries should take now to get the relationship in a different trajectory," Kumar said.
He said talks will revolve around trade and connectivity, development cooperation people to people contact, culture and other issues of mutual interest.
On National Register of Citizens, Kumar said it is a Supreme Court mandated process and it is an on-going exercise."From the MEA perspective, there is nothing I can add at this stage. I think, it is important to understand the due process has to be completed first. And there are appellate process before you reach that stage," Kumar said.