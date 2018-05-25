India, Bangladesh bonded by cooperation and understanding: PM Modi

India and Bangladesh are two separate countries bonded by cooperation and understanding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Modi, who was here to attend the convocation ceremony of the Visva Bharati University, shared the dais with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the university Vice Chancellor Sabujkoli Sen,

"India and Bangladesh are two separate countries, bonded by cooperation and understanding. Be it culture or public policy, the people of the two countries get to learn a lot from each other," the prime minister said.

One such example is Bangladesh Bhavan, Modi asserted.

Modi, who is the 'acharya' or chancellor of the central university, is scheduled to inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan, a "symbol of cultural ties between India and Bangladesh", with Hasina and hold a bilateral meeting there, varsity officials said yesterday.