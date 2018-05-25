App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 25, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Bangladesh bonded by cooperation and understanding: PM Modi

India and Bangladesh are two separate countries bonded by cooperation and understanding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Bangladesh are two separate countries bonded by cooperation and understanding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Modi, who was here to attend the convocation ceremony of the Visva Bharati University, shared the dais with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the university Vice Chancellor Sabujkoli Sen,

"India and Bangladesh are two separate countries, bonded by cooperation and understanding. Be it culture or public policy, the people of the two countries get to learn a lot from each other," the prime minister said.

One such example is Bangladesh Bhavan, Modi asserted.

Modi, who is the 'acharya' or chancellor of the central university, is scheduled to inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan, a "symbol of cultural ties between India and Bangladesh", with Hasina and hold a bilateral meeting there, varsity officials said yesterday.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.